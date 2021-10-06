In Texas, a trial to determine the Air Force’s liability in the 2017 church shooting has begun.

On the orders of U.S. District Judge Xavier Rodriguez, a trial to decide how much the US Air Force should pay to compensate survivors and families of a 2017 church massacre began on Tuesday.

Rodriguez concluded in July that the Air Force was “60 percent liable” for Devin Patrick Kelley’s attack. Kelley was dismissed from the Air Force in 2014 for bad behavior. Kelley exchanged gunfire with an armed Sutherland Springs resident as he exited the First Baptist Church, and then died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound after crashing his car while being chased by two Sutherland Springs locals.

Kelley’s assault conviction during his service in the Air Force was not reported to a national database, which may have prevented him from acquiring the rifles he used to murder more than two dozen parishioners, according to the court.

See the following links for further Associated Press reporting:

The trial to determine the amount of damages owed to the families of the Sutherland Springs church massacre victims opened with eyewitness testimonies of the shooting.

John Porter Holcombe testified for many hours on Monday about the atrocities of the attack on the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs, roughly 30 miles (48 kilometers) southeast of San Antonio, on November 5, 2017.

“First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs, today you are all going to die!” Kelley, clothed in black and wielding a rifle, stepped in the foyer and declared, according to Holcombe, while he was videotaping the service that Sunday. The next thing he heard were gunshots, he claimed.

Holcombe claimed he was shot many times but remained still. He glanced around for his family and friends when he believed it was safe enough, but all he found were “lifeless bodies.”

Holcombe’s pregnant wife, Crystal, his two stepchildren, his parents, his brother Marc “Danny” Holcombe, and an infant niece were among the 26 people killed. Twenty-two persons were injured, but all of them survived.

According to the San Antonio Express-News, Rodriguez began hearing testimony in the damages phase of the case on Monday.

“The government has no intention…to disparage or dismiss the claims of these plaintiffs, who we can all agree endured,” Assistant US Attorney James Dingivan, representing the Air Force, told the court Monday. This is a condensed version of the information.