In Texas, a rare case of monkeypox has been confirmed.

A single case of monkeypox has been verified in Dallas County, according to health officials. It’s thought to be the first incidence of monkeypox infection in a resident of Texas.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) verified a case of human monkeypox in a U.S. resident who had traveled from Nigeria in a statement released on Friday.

According to a news statement from Dallas County Health and Human Services (DCHHS), the subject is a Dallas County resident who arrived at Love Field Airport on July 9. The victim is being treated at a Dallas hospital and is being quarantined to prevent the disease from spreading, according to the report.

According to the DSHS, passengers who may have been exposed to the individual on flights from Lagos, Nigeria, to Atlanta and Atlanta to Dallas Love Field from July 8 to 9 are already being contacted by public health officials. They’ll also be taught how to keep track of their own symptoms.

Because passengers were forced to wear face masks during the flight and at airports due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the danger of monkeypox spreading via respiratory droplets is considered “low,” according to the CDC.

“While this case is unusual, it is not cause for concern, and we do not believe it poses a threat to the general public. According to the DCHHS news release, “Dallas County Health and Human Services is working closely with local providers, as well as our state and federal partners.”

“We’ve found that the general population faces relatively little risk. As we are only a plane trip away from any global infectious illness, this is yet another example of the need of maintaining a solid public health infrastructure,” DCHHS Director Dr. Philip Huang noted.

The instance comes just over a month after two people in the United Kingdom were diagnosed with monkeypox, one of whom had worked in Nigeria and the other was a family member with whom the patient was isolated.

Monkeypox is a contagious disease that affects monkeys.

According to the CDC, monkeypox is a rare but “possibly dangerous” disease caused by an infection with the monkeypox virus. The first human instance was recorded in 1970, after it was found in 1958.

Despite the fact that the majority of monkeypox outbreaks have occurred in Africa, cases have also been reported in nine other countries. There was a 47-person outbreak in 2003, for example.