In terms of COVID-19 vaccinations, the United States now lags behind Canada and other countries.

Despite a promising start to the COVID-19 vaccination campaign, the United States is not only falling short of its own targets in terms of COVID-19 vaccination coverage.

According to the New York Times Vaccination Tracker, 56 percent of the population in the United States has received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine (three of which have been approved for Emergency Use Authorization in the United States). Fully vaccinated people account for 48% of the population. However, as compared to several other countries that had slower vaccination rollouts, the United States has fallen behind, placing 6th among highly populous countries in terms of how many individuals have had at least one shot, and 4th among countries with completely immunized residents.

The United Kingdom, with 69 percent having received one shot and 53 percent being fully vaccinated, Spain, with 62 percent having received at least one shot and 50 percent fully vaccinated, and Canada, with 70 percent of the population having received at least one shot and 49 percent now fully vaccinated, are all well ahead of the United States in both categories. While they lag behind the United States in terms of completely vaccinated populations, Germany and Italy have both surpassed the United States in terms of the percentage of their populations who have had at least one vaccination, with both standing at 60%.

While the United States has a much larger population than all five of these countries, the fact that it is continuing to slip behind is worrying, especially as case counts and deaths have begun to rise again in the face of loosened regulations and a swarming Delta Variant. Despite the fact that the majority of cases have been among the unvaccinated, fears of another outbreak have led to the reinstatement of some pandemic restrictions across the country.

According to the BBC, Canada (which also tops vaccination rates among G20 countries) could begin reopening its border to US passengers after a 16-month closure due to their new rate being higher than the US. It will, however, only apply to vaccinated US citizens and permanent residents, who may be allowed to return by the middle of August for non-essential travel.

