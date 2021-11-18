In tens of thousands of applications for rental assistance, states report very little fraud.

The US Treasury Department says it is keeping an eye on various state initiatives for possible fraud. While some states have yet to release statistics on their programs, others, particularly rental assistance programs, have documented little fraud among filers.

Nearly 8,300 rental aid applications were submitted in Arizona recently. They utilize a computer software that checks people’s IDs to combat fraud. More than 9,900 people were prevented from filing potentially fraudulent applications as a result of this campaign. California’s rental aid applications have also been thoroughly scrutinized for fraud, with 0.0036% of applications being rejected due to potentially fraudulent information. These applications were not compensated in any way.

“All of them were found fairly readily and early,” said Geoff Ross, director of the Department of Housing and Community Development. “Previous programs taught us a lot.” The majority of fraud suspects submitted repeated applications from the same address. Others pretended to be a landlord and a renter at the same time.

In other systems, states are claiming a decrease in fraud. According to Utah, less than 1% of applications are fake, with an even less percentage of those phony applications getting paid.

Another state with low fraud rates is New York. The New York Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance estimates that “less than a fraction of one percent” of applications are false.

“While several instances of potential fraud have been referred to law enforcement for further investigation and action, and several other potential instances remain under review by OTDA and its vendor, no final determinations of fraud have been made at this time,” said Anthony Farmer, director of public information for the OTDA.

When the federal government poured money into the state and urged them to use it to pay off people’s unpaid rent, state housing officials were fearful of a repetition after seeing scammers get off with more than $20 billion in fake California unemployment benefits during the pandemic.

The agency’s deputy director, Geoff Ross, claimed the agency was “aware” of California’s unemployment compensation fiasco, which has become the most expensive government in the world. This is a condensed version of the information.