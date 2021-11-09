In ten days, a man rapes three minor girls, murders a three-year-old, and sexually abuses the corpse.

According to authorities, a man in India was detained after admitting to rapping three teenage girls within ten days and murdering one of them before sexually abusing her corpse.

Vijay Thakor, 26, of Gujarat, India, was apprehended after admitting to rapping three girls ages three, five, and seven from the same neighborhood after abducting them on consecutive occasions. According to The Times of India, Thakor acknowledged to killing his third victim, a 3-year-old child, and rapping her dead corpse before throwing it in a culvert.

The terrible acts were discovered when police initiated an inquiry earlier this month after receiving a complaint from the family of a 5-year-old child. According to the girl’s family, an unidentified male abducted her from their neighborhood on November 4 and left her in an isolated location later that day. According to Abhay Chudusama, a senior investigative officer, a medical test revealed that the girl had been raped.

Two days following the event, authorities received a report of a missing 3-year-old child from the same neighborhood, who was stolen from her home while her family was sleeping. Police examined the area’s CCTV footage and identified Thakor, a laborer in the region, as the possible perpetrator of both murders. According to She The People, Thakor admitted to the crimes during interrogation.

When Thakor tried to assault the 3-year-old, she made a lot of noise and shouted for help, so he resolved to kill her. The remains of the victim were discovered in the culvert by police.

Thakor also admitted to rapping a 7-year-old girl from the same neighborhood during the probe. “Thakor had taken the girl’s cellphone and forced her to follow him. He then kidnapped her and sexually assaulted her. A thorough probe into Thakor’s criminal record is underway “The Times of India quoted the investigating officer as saying.

