In tears, a 4-year-old boy walks the streets looking for his ‘best friend.’

A sad mother frantically searches the streets in the hopes of fulfilling her son’s one and only Christmas desire.

After their eight-month-old pocket bulldog Blue was allegedly stolen from their house, Melissa Monaghan, 26, claimed she and her four-year-old son, Paul Goodwin, are “totally in bits.”

Blue was put out into the garden in the Kirkdale neighborhood on Monday afternoon, when Melissa claims he was “cruelly kidnapped.”

Melissa, who was in tears when she spoke to The Washington Newsday, said her son Paul had been “stressed and weeping his eyes out” as he assisted his mother in looking for “his best friend.”

She stated, ” “We’ve been combing the streets for him; in fact, I’m out right now looking for him; all I want is for him to come home.

“While I was tidying up, I put Blue in the back garden for the potty. I walked upstairs and returned downstairs to let him in, only to find he wasn’t there.” Melissa claims she has reported the suspected theft to Merseyside Police, adding that she has CCTV footage of a man in her garden on December 6 between 5 and 6 p.m.

She continued, ” “Blue is my little boy’s favorite color, thus he chose his name.

“They used to be the best of friends, but now he’s anxious, bawling his eyes out, and refusing to sleep. We’re both devastated by it.

“He’s only eight months old, we haven’t had him long, and he’s only been out twice because he hasn’t had his needles for very long.”

Melissa, of Oriel Crescent, has vowed to “not stop until this puppy is found.”

The 26-year-old went on to say: “I’m grateful for everyone’s aid in sharing information and trying their best; we need to make sure this puppy isn’t sold.

“To me, Blue is like another child, another son.

“Paul is in such a bad mood. They were fantastic pals.

“Every morning, he awoke, took the dog out of his cage, and played with him. He was smitten by him. I haven’t gotten any sleep, so I’ll be out on the streets looking for him till he’s discovered.

“Neighbors have told me that this is unique; there has never been an issue like this in the neighborhood. All I ask is for my puppy to be returned to me. Please return him to us.” The summary comes to a conclusion.”