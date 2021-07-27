In TeamDogs’ hunt for the UK’s favorite breed, the Liverpool Echo is choosing Boxers.

I’ve had the pleasure of owning four boxers and fostering two more for Buddy’s Boxer Rescue over the past 17 years.

My love of boxers began with Max, whom I met while working at a dog shelter. Within a few hours of meeting him, he was snuggled up in my backseat on his way home with me. That evening, I recall thinking to myself, “What have I done?” I had just moved into a new home, all the internal doors had been removed, and I’d just received delivery of a new leather sofa.

I went to work Monday morning and returned home at lunchtime to find the louvers in the bay window had been chewed shortening their length so he could lay on it with a cushion he’d stolen from the sofa and watch the world go by….from then on, he was known locally as “the dog in the window” and we had roller blinds installed throughout!

When we got our second boxer, Izzy, she was six years old and came alive around my daughter, always monitoring where she went and lying at the bottom of the stairs once I had put my little one to bed. When my second daughter arrived, it was as if all of her Christmases arrived at once; in fact, Izzy was the one who discovered I was in labor before I did. She had an odd behavior, never leaving my side and constantly nuzzling my tummy while looking up at me. Izzy had her issues, as do many boxers, but she was an outstanding momma bear who lived up to her boxer heritage! Loyal, caring, protective, and fantastic with children.

I said I’d never do it again after we lost Izzy shortly before her 11th birthday, but three months later, I was filling out an application for Buddy, a four-year-old clown who brought an air of hilarity into our lives…with a tilt of his head, he had you smiling. He’s become more smart with time, but if he detects someone in the house is down or unhappy, he reverts to his clown-like behavior and never fails to make them laugh.

