In support of President Jair Bolsonaro, truckers shut down highways in 15 Brazilian states.

The Associated Press reported that truckers blocked down federal highways in 15 Brazilian states in support of President Jair Bolsonaro, despite a request from him to allow traffic to continue.

The truckers were concentrating on highways in almost half of Brazil’s 27 states, according to a joint dispatch from the Federal Highway Police and the Infrastructure Ministry, but the demonstrations were no longer stopping all traffic.

Bolsonaro issued an audio message requesting truckers to disperse and allow traffic to flow freely, citing concerns that delays could lead to shortages and higher inflation.

Truckers were doubtful of the message’s legitimacy, but Bolsonaro’s infrastructure minister, Tarcisio Gomes de Freitas, recorded a video message late Wednesday confirming the president’s message and urging truckers to pay attention.

“We understand that everyone is worried about improving the country’s condition and resolving important difficulties, but we can’t fix one problem by generating another, especially for the most vulnerable people,” Gomes de Freitas stated in the video. “The president is concerned about that. I implore you all to pay close attention and hear what the president has to say.”

Bolsonaro gathered supporters on Independence Day to show strength as his favor numbers plummeted and he clashed with the Supreme Court. Truckers flocked to the capital, even parked on the central mall. They are still active two days later, increasing fears that Bolsonaro has lost control of his supporters after provocative rhetoric enraged them.

On Thursday, federal police around the country rushed to clear blockades, but traffic delays created by truck drivers were still reported in some states.

Protesters in Bahia used enormous wheels to block the entrance to the municipality of Luis Eduardo Magalhaes, allowing only cars to pass through. Trucks occupied two of the three lanes on a major highway in Rio de Janeiro, causing significant traffic delays on the way out of the city.

Demonstrators in Santa Catarina set up at least three roadblocks on state and federal highways, causing traffic congestion. Several gas stations were reported to be out of gas, while others had large queues of automobiles waiting to fill up.

Some Bolsonaro fans were oblivious to the situation.