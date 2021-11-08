In student loan information, the implicit “parental contribution” should be made obvious.

Students in England will be given more information about the funding gap that their parents may need to fill in addition to their loans.

According to MoneySavingExpert, Minister of State for Universities Michelle Donelan has committed to update official student finance information on maintenance loans in England.

The move comes after Martin Lewis, the founder of MoneySavingExpert, requested it in a formal letter in June.

Mr Lewis’ letter stated that the student finance system already includes an implicit “parental contribution,” which should be made explicit.

Due to family income, student loans are typically lowered by thousands of pounds, and parents may be required to make up the difference.

According to MoneySavingExpert, loan letters to students fail to explain that due to a means test of household income, they may receive less than half of the maximum loan for living expenses.

Millions of students and parents would be affected by the cut in maintenance loans, which begins at a household income of only £25,000. According to MoneySavingExpert, many parents are unaware that the system requires them to make up the difference.

This may leave parents unprepared and unable to provide financial assistance. Parents with money may refuse to give any more to their children, oblivious to the fact that the loan size has been lowered.

Ms Donelan wrote to Mr Lewis, promising that her officials would work with the Student Loans Company (SLC) to ensure that future communications with students explain the difference between a student’s maintenance loan and the maximum possible award, adding, “We will ask the SLC to make clear that this additional funding could come from a variety of sources, including a student’s parents or household members where applicable…”

MoneySavingExpert reported that some preliminary adjustments to pre-application web material for prospective students had already been introduced.

While it is too late to make adjustments to individual physical letters and online portal information students get for the 2021/22 academic year, the minister has pledged to ask the SLC to do so in time for the following academic year.

“Every student deserves clear information on student finance so they can make educated decisions about their future – particularly as they begin on this exciting next step in their study,” Ms Donelan said.

