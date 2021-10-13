In Stealing Land and Devastating Tribal Nations, Harris Calls Out European Explorers’ Shameful Past.

The Biden administration, according to US Vice President Kamala Harris, would not shy away from the “shameful” history of European explorers’ first arrival and their catastrophic impact on the Indians.

“Every October since 1934, the United States has commemorated the voyage of the European explorers who first landed on the Americas’ coastlines. But that isn’t the end of the story “On Tuesday, Harris delivered a virtual address to the National Congress of American Indians, the largest Native American group in the United States.

“Those explorers wreaked havoc on tribal nations by inflicting violence, seizing land, and spreading illness. We must not avoid confronting our terrible past. We need to bring it to light and do everything we can to address the legacy of the past on today’s Native people “She made the statement a day after Columbus Day, which commemorates the arrival in America of Italian explorer Christopher Columbus.

Columbus Day has been a source of contention in recent years, with some opposing the commemoration of a slave-owning explorer who introduced injustice to America.

Indigenous Peoples’ Day has been declared by President Biden on October 11th.

According to Harris, in order to maintain tribal sovereignty, the Biden administration will renegotiate the memorandum of agreement on Public Law 477 on government assistance for employment training on tribal territories with tribal nations.

According to Reuters, the document was last renegotiated in 2018 by the Trump administration without input from indigenous nations.

“Native Americans do the job that we know is necessary to keep our country running,” Harris said. “Even yet, Native Americans are more likely to be poor, unemployed, and have a difficult time accessing decent health care and finding cheap housing. This ongoing disparity, this ongoing unfairness, is unjust, and the pandemic has just exacerbated it.” She went on to say that the White House is working with Republicans and Democrats to pass the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, which will give tribal countries a significant opportunity to grow their economies.

Furthermore, the enormous media coverage of Gabby Petito’s death has sparked outrage over the lack of inquiry and coverage of missing indigenous women. Harris responded by bringing attention to the terrible rate of native women and girls being murdered, which she stated “must stop.”