In states with COVID spikes and low vaccination rates, booster shot rollouts may require more planning.

States that have been swamped by hospitalization spikes and hampered by low vaccination rates may require additional planning on resource allocation as hospital systems and health care personnel prepare to begin administering booster shots for the COVID-19 vaccines as early as next month.

Louisiana, Mississippi, and Florida have been affected the worst by the most current coronavirus epidemic of the highly contagious Delta strain.

Ochsner Health System has forced to halt elective treatments and rearrange physicians and nurses to care for an influx of COVID-19 patients at their hospital near New Orleans. Hospitals across Louisiana are at least 70% full in all but one location, and unvaccinated people account for 91 percent of the state’s hospitalizations, according to data from the state’s health department.

Louisiana is one of the states with the lowest immunization rates, ranking in the top ten. According to Mayo Clinic data, 47.2 percent of Louisiana residents have had at least one dose of the vaccination. In comparison, 60% of the population has had at least one dose.

While Ochsner has seen an increase in vaccinations, owing largely to the Delta variant and new mandates requiring proof of vaccination, hospital officials may be forced to reconsider how they administer boosters now that the federal government has approved the third doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines in the coming weeks.

“How do we balance these priorities to ensure we get to where we need to go when our health-care workforce is already stretched thin?” According to Dr. Katherine Baumgarten, Ochsner’s medical director of infection control and prevention,

Because of the increase of COVID-19 hospitalizations, Ochsner has been obliged to reassign some staff members who are usually in clinical care or performing elective procedures to COVID wards to care for infected patients, while sending other health care personnel to undertake vaccine drives.

“Of course, we want to make sure we receive vaccines,” Baumgarten said, “but we also need to be aware of how we’re staffing these specific areas.” “It’s just a mix of having the right people in the right places at the right time,” she says.

Although booster doses may pose another another challenge in terms of hospital personnel,