In St. Louis, a mother and her 9-year-old daughter were discovered tied up and shot dead.

On Wednesday afternoon, a 9-year-old girl and her 27-year-old mother were discovered tied up and shot to death inside their St. Louis, Missouri home.

Chief John Hayden of the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department (SLMPD) informed reporters that the deceased woman’s mother dropped by her daughter’s residence at 3 p.m. on Wednesday after she was unable to contact her. The woman then learned that both her daughter and grandchild had been murdered.

According to Hayden, police phoned social workers to soothe the woman who discovered her deceased relatives. He regarded the situation as traumatic.

“Anyone who is exposed to that scene, whether it be [emergency medical service workers], whether it be department personnel officers, would be affected by it,” Hayden said of the crime scene.

Neighbors have been questioned by police to see if they heard gunshots or noticed anything strange. They’re also looking into if local surveillance video footage can reveal anything.

So far, no suspects or motivations have been named by authorities. Hayden expressed his expectation that further information will be forthcoming.

Hayden told local news station KSDK-TV, “I’m asking the community to aid the police department in this investigation so that we can hold any and everyone accountable in this awful circumstance.”

He also stated that if a threat to public safety is considered, police will make an announcement. At this moment, no such decision has been taken.

According to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, St. Louis had its highest homicide rates in 50 years in 2020. The number of killings peaked in July 2020, with 55 reported in that month alone. Homicide rates, on the other hand, have decreased by 30% in 2021. In July 2021, for example, there were 15 homicides, down from 40 the previous year.

The number of homicides in St. Louis County has increased considerably. So far this year, the county police department has investigated 45 homicides in the area. That’s ten more than county cops had looked into by the end of 2020.

Domestic violence situations and personal feuds, according to St. Louis County Police Lieutenant Craig Longworth, have contributed to the rise in killings.

Homicides in the city of St. Louis, however, have declined this year, despite the county's surge. There have been 107 homicides reported by city police.