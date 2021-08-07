In St Helens, there is an Aldi job available with a good wage.

Aldi, the discount supermarket, is hiring for a post in St Helens that pays more than the minimum wage.

The German company is known for paying its employees well, and there are currently openings for a new store assistant position.

The low-cost supermarket is looking for someone to work in a “fast-paced atmosphere,” inspecting deliveries, dealing with customer inquiries, and making sure the shelves are well stocked.

The position is permanent and pays £9.55 to £10.57 per hour at the Westpoint branch in St Helens.

Career beginning stores, caretaker/cleaner, deputy manager, stock assistant, store assistant (fixed term), and store management apprentice are some of the other roles at Aldi in St Helens where you may now register your interest.

“As a Store Assistant at Aldi, you’ll never find yourself bored and twiddling your thumbs on the till,” according to an advertisement on the Aldi website. In truth, time will pass quickly.

“You’ll be in charge of everything from inspecting deliveries to dealing with customer inquiries to making sure the shelves are stocked with well-presented merchandise.

“Of course, you’ll always give exceptional customer service by responding to customer requests in a timely and polite manner.

“It’s a very fast-paced workplace, and everyone knows precisely what they need to do to make their business a success – and they get right to work.” We all chip in as part of a close-knit team, and there’s a true family sense here.

Visit the Aldi website to learn more about the opportunity in St Helens.