In St Helens, there are both affordable and luxurious properties on the market right now.

The start of a new year is frequently associated with a fresh start and a new beginning.

Many people will have spent a lot more time in their homes in 2021 due to coronavirus limitations, and may be looking for a change of scenery in 2022.

The Washington Newsday has compiled a list of some of the most inexpensive, as well as some of the most costly, residences in St Helens.

On Napier Street, close to the town centre, you’ll find one of the most cheap St Helens properties on the market right now.

Rightmove has this two-bedroom end-of-terrace house advertised for £70,000.

The house is in need of some TLC, but it is in a fantastic location, near to the town center and all of the amenities it has to offer.

For someone willing to put in the effort to assist the property realize its full potential, the property would be an excellent investment.

Another bargain may be found little under a mile from St Helens town centre on Parr Stocks Road.

This two-bedroom semi-detached house is now on the market for £80,000 on Rightmove.

Due to its modest price in comparison to the surrounding neighborhood, the house would make an excellent first home.

It has two well-proportioned bedrooms and has been completely renovated.

For further solitude, the house is located back from the main road and has a paved back garden.

Someone with a large budget searching for a ready-made opulent residence, on the other hand, wouldn’t have to look far than this property on Hall Lane in Bold.

The four-bedroom detached bungalow with 2.9 acres of land is on the market for £900,000.

The large amount of land on the property, as well as the rural setting, would be ideal for animal enthusiasts.

The yard, and the facilities that come with it, are one of the big bungalow’s unique selling points, with large outbuildings that give 17 spaces for dog housing, various indoor rooms, and a small area of the garden dedicated to animal exercise.

