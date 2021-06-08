In Sri Lanka, the death toll from floods and mudslides continues to increase.

Officials say 14 people have died as a result of floods and mudslides caused by heavy rain in Sri Lanka, with two more persons still missing.

Since last Thursday, ten districts on the island have experienced significant rain, including the capital Colombo and its environs, where many houses, fields, and roads have been flooded.

According to the government’s Disaster Management Centre, ten people died in floods, while another four died in mudslides.

A family of four died in the area of Kegalle, roughly 53 miles east of Colombo, when a pile of earth slammed into their home.

Two more people are still missing.

The Sri Lankan navy said it has dispatched 33 teams to flood-stricken districts, with 66 persons rescued so far.

According to the Disaster Management Centre, the extreme weather has impacted 245,000 individuals, with over 4,300 people still displaced in emergency shelters.

More than 800 homes have been harmed as a result of the storm.