In spectacular footage, a crew traveling from Liverpool is rescued seconds before the yacht capsizes.

Three crew members were rescued from a sinking yacht just before it was about to capsize.

The RNLI filmed dramatic video of the rescue as they raced to save the lives of all on board.

On November 5, the yacht had left Liverpool and was sailing to Scotland when it encountered strong winds and severe seas off the southerly coast of the Isle of Man.

At 5.57 a.m., the Coastguard received a distress call from the 40-foot sailboat and despatched two lifeboats to rescue the crew.

After the yacht’s rudder and propeller were damaged, both rescue boats headed to the area where the yacht had anchored itself for self-preservation.

The lifeboat personnel battled the conditions as the yacht tossed and dipped in the raging waters, on the verge of getting submerged or capsizing, according to dramatic video footage from the rescue effort.

When it was determined that none of the three crew members onboard the yacht had been hurt – and the weather was rapidly developing – the lifeboat sailed as close as it could to the tossed vessel, dragging the relieved crew from its deck.

The boat broke free of its anchor and smashed onto rocks, capsizing just as the final crew member was securely onboard.

Sarah Keggen, the lifeboat operations manager, said: “I’d want to commend the yacht’s crew for raising the alarm when they did.

“The situation could have been completely different if the call to Belfast Coastguard had been delayed.”

Michael Keggen, the lifeboat crew’s coxwain, who led the emergency response, said: “I’d want to commend my volunteer crew for making this call in challenging conditions, and while the yacht was not rescued, three lives were.

“The Royal National Lifeboat Institution is here to rescue lives at sea, which is exactly what happened this morning.”