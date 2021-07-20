In Spain, a cannabis farmer who had been on the run for ten years was eventually apprehended by authorities.

After being apprehended, a cannabis farmer who had been on the run for ten years in Spain was sentenced to prison.

Following a trial at Liverpool Crown Court in 2012, Lee Thomas Hamilton was sentenced to nine years in prison in his absence after failing to surrender to his bail in January of that year.

On Monday, July 19th, the court heard that he fled to Spain before being apprehended and deported back to the United Kingdom last October, where he was imprisoned in Wormwood Scrubs.

After emailing a photo of his £66k watch, an encrochat dealer was nabbed.

Defending attorney Carmel Wilde said he had been relocated to a jail in Leicester after the hearing, but was appearing via video link from a prison in Nottingham this morning.

He had pleaded not guilty to producing cannabis in April 2011, but had been convicted and jailed because he had played a key role, she said. He has been given permission to appeal his sentence and is awaiting a hearing date.

Miss Wilde said Hamilton, previously of Walton’s Carisbrook Street, had pleaded not guilty, claiming he was only a painter and decorator working at the premises where the cannabis cultivation was discovered and had nothing to do with the crop that had been destroyed.

“He was terrified for his life,” she claimed. Those who suspected him of being involved in the crop had threatened him. These were armed individuals. For the past ten years, he has been residing in various locations of Spain.

“He worked as a handyman there for five years, living with a partner and her children. He went to a police station to get a National Insurance number and lived a calm life with a stable family.”

He was apprehended in Seville on October 10 of last year and deported to the United Kingdom. Miss Wilde said he was transported to Wormword Scrubs to begin his term on October 31.

Judge Andrew Menary, QC, the Recorder of Liverpool, sentenced him to nine months in prison to run concurrently with his nine-year sentence, saying that the sentence he received in 2012 “indicates.

”The summary comes to an end.”