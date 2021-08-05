In South Texas, a van suspected of transporting illegal immigrants crashes, killing ten people.

At least ten individuals were killed after a vehicle suspected of carrying 30 immigrants crashed on a rural South Texas roadway.

The accident occurred shortly after 4 p.m. on U.S. 281 in Encino, Texas. The van, which was only designed to carry 15 people, was allegedly speeding.

The driver lost control of the huge van at some time, and it went off Highway 281. According to NBC News, it then collided with a metal utility pole and a stop sign.

The Texas Department of Public Safety’s Sgt. Nathan Brandley told the outlet, “They were going way too fast to try to handle that bend and went into the metal utility pole.”

According to Reuters, the van did not have any seats or passenger restraints.

The impact killed the driver and nine other occupants in the vehicle.

The remaining passengers were transferred to a hospital, some of them were stated to be in critical condition.

The event happened several miles from a US Border Patrol checkpoint, according to Brandley. The people, he believes, were illegal immigrants.

Brooks County Sheriff Urbino Martinez informed KTRK that the car was not being pursued at the time of the incident. The authorities have not revealed any information about the van or its owner.

The event is being investigated by the Texas Department of Public Safety. Meanwhile, Texas cops are collaborating with the Mexican embassy to determine who the passengers are.

Smuggling attempts in Texas have reached near-record levels this year. According to the Dallas Morning Post, most of the smuggling run drivers are young people who are willing to face huge risks in order to make quick money. They frequently drive carelessly or too fast, resulting in fatal collisions.

Speeding automobiles filled with migrants have slammed into homes, businesses, and other vehicles in recent years. These collisions are not only wreaking havoc on traffic, but they are also putting a strain on small rural police units in the areas where they occur.

According to Victor M. Manjarrez Jr., director of the University of Texas at El Paso’s Center for Law & Human Behavior, these drivers are frequently informed, “If you’re caught, it’ll go poorly for you.” These drivers, according to Manjarrez, are terrified and inexperienced, which is a prescription for tragedy.