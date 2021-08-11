In south Liverpool, a new £65 five-course ‘supper club’ has opened.

Next weekend, a new’supper club’ will open in Liverpool.

On Allerton Road, independent cafe Skaus is having its first supper event.

The popular restaurant will offer a five-course menu with wine pairings.

A braised rabbit starter, a veg dish with wild mushrooms, and a meat main with guinea fowl are all on the menu.

A fish meal with monkfish and mussels is also featured, as is a dessert course with brunost cheesecake combined with peaches and lemon zest.

The five-course lunch is accompanied by wine introductions from Christie’s Wines’ Charlie Foley.

“We can’t wait to get back to our pop-up roots and deliver our first of many planned supper evenings!” stated Skaus founders Dan Cameron and Josh Lundon.

Skaus is an independent cafe and store on Allerton Road that serves a variety of handcrafted Scandinavian-inspired meals.

Before gaining a permanent location on Allerton Road, the company operated as a pop-up kitchen at a number of Liverpool locations, including Camp and Furnace and Dockleaf.

The opening night of Skaus’ supper club will be on Saturday, August 21. The evening will begin at 7 p.m.

Spaces are £65 per person and must be reserved in advance.

Skaus is located at 66 Allerton Road, and you can find out more about them here.