In south Liverpool, a new £65 five-course ‘supper club’ has opened.
Next weekend, a new’supper club’ will open in Liverpool.
On Allerton Road, independent cafe Skaus is having its first supper event.
The popular restaurant will offer a five-course menu with wine pairings.
A braised rabbit starter, a veg dish with wild mushrooms, and a meat main with guinea fowl are all on the menu.
A fish meal with monkfish and mussels is also featured, as is a dessert course with brunost cheesecake combined with peaches and lemon zest.
The five-course lunch is accompanied by wine introductions from Christie’s Wines’ Charlie Foley.
“We can’t wait to get back to our pop-up roots and deliver our first of many planned supper evenings!” stated Skaus founders Dan Cameron and Josh Lundon.
Skaus is an independent cafe and store on Allerton Road that serves a variety of handcrafted Scandinavian-inspired meals.
Before gaining a permanent location on Allerton Road, the company operated as a pop-up kitchen at a number of Liverpool locations, including Camp and Furnace and Dockleaf.
The opening night of Skaus’ supper club will be on Saturday, August 21. The evening will begin at 7 p.m.
Spaces are £65 per person and must be reserved in advance.
Skaus is located at 66 Allerton Road, and you can find out more about them here.