In south Liverpool, a massive new Lidl supermarket is being built.

Lidl GB has announced that work on its new supermarket on St Marys Road in Garston has commenced, after approval from Liverpool City Council planning inspectors.

The supermarket is well-liked by customers for its low-cost food, household staples, homeware supplies, and other items.

The shop, which is set to open early next year and will replace the former Co-op and the vacant property next door, is being built by Lidl in collaboration with Braithewaite Fit Out Ltd.

The new store will create approximately 40 employment in the community and will have amenities such as an in-store bakery, customer restrooms, 87 parking spaces, including disabled, parent, and kid spaces, as well as two rapid electric vehicle charging outlets.

Stuart Jardine, Lidl GB’s regional head of property, said: “There has been a lot of expectation for this new Lidl store, and it’s fantastic that we can now break ground and begin construction.”

“We are appreciative for all of the support we have received thus far, and we would like to thank everyone for their patience and understanding as we move on with the project.”

The new store is part of the company’s £1.3 billion expansion plan for 2021 and 2022 across the country. Lidl’s continued success shows no signs of diminishing, with the latest Kantar Worldpanel figures noting a year-over-year growth in sales and a 6.1 percent market share.

Lidl has continued to expand in the United Kingdom since its inception in 1994, with over 25,000 employees, 860 stores, and 13 distribution centers across England, Scotland, and Wales.

