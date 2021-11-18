In South Korea, around 500K students, some of whom have COVID, take an hours-long college entrance exam.

A famous and competitive college entrance exam that might effect their entire careers was taken by over 500,000 South Korean students.

The Suneung, or College Scholastic Ability Test, is administered once a year to select which institution new high school graduates would attend. On November 18, over 509,000 pupils took the test at 1,395 locations around the country. Some pupils were required to take the exam in hospitals or homeless shelters. Students had to have their temperatures taken, and those who developed fevers were transported to different testing sites.

The test came on the same day that the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency announced 3,292 cases. It was the second day in a row that the agency had over 3,000 reports across the country. In the last 24 hours, 29 individuals have died, with 506 others in critical condition. Sixty-eight COVID-19-infected children did the Suneung test, which lasted an hour, while another 105 students took it in self-quarantine.

Some parents are concerned that the pause in education during the epidemic will have a bad impact on their children’s exam scores, which can have a big social impact in South Korea.

“[Students] weren’t given adequate coursework [because to COVID-19], and I frequently observed my child worry and struggle,” Seo Kwang-sun told the Associated Press. She is the mother of a student in Seoul who is taking the test.

On-and-offline classes have been alternated at schools around the country. The Education Ministry, on the other hand, is preparing a complete return to the classrooms next week. There are no plans to enforce tighter COVID prevention measures in schools at this time.

In this education-obsessed country, where one’s career and even marriage prospects are heavily influenced by the university one attends, the Suneung is critical.

The death toll from COVID in South Korea currently stands at 3,187.

During the English-listening portion of the test, transportation authorities planned to briefly halt airline landings and departures at airports to limit noise. Employees at government and commercial enterprises arrived late, and the country’s stock market opened an hour late to allow test-takers access to the highways.

The return to the classroom is expected to help close educational disparities while also aligning with the government’s anti-virus measures.

Starting this month, officials relaxed social separation restrictions in what they called a.