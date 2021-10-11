In South Carolina, a federal appeals court has set a date to hear a fetal heartbeat abortion lawsuit.

According to the Associated Press, a federal appeals court has scheduled a date to hear arguments in a lawsuit challenging South Carolina’s heartbeat abortion law, just a week after the United States Supreme Court takes up a similar bill in Mississippi.

According to a court order released Friday, oral arguments in the South Carolina case have been tentatively scheduled for December 6 before the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

Planned Parenthood is suing South Carolina over a legislation that mandates doctors to undergo ultrasounds to look for a fetal heartbeat, which can usually be discovered around six weeks into pregnancy. If heart activity is detected, doctors can only conduct an abortion if the pregnancy was the product of rape or incest, or if the mother’s life is in danger, according to the Associated Press.

Governor Henry McMaster, a Republican, signed the bill into law earlier this year.

Many women do not know they are pregnant at six weeks, according to opponents. They further contend that the law provides women little time to contemplate whether or not to have an abortion because of the early deadline.

According to medical experts, the cardiac activity is a flutter of electric activity within cells in an embryo, not a real heartbeat. They claim that the heart of a fetus does not begin to form until the fetus is at least nine weeks old, and they criticize efforts to push abortion prohibitions based on medical falsehoods.

A judge has temporarily halted the implementation of South Carolina’s statute, pending the outcome of a lawsuit to Mississippi’s new abortion law, which the US Supreme Court is expected to hear on December 1.

Mississippi wants the Supreme Court to uphold its ban on most abortions after the 15th week of pregnancy, arguing that the landmark Roe v. Wade decision guaranteeing a woman’s right to an abortion and the 1992 decision in Planned Parenthood v. Casey prohibiting states from prohibiting abortion before viability.

South Carolina is one of a dozen states keeping a careful eye on freshly enacted abortion legislation as it works its way through the courts. After a 48-hour reprieve afforded by a suspension, the most stringent abortion law in the United States was reinstated by a federal appeals court in Texas on Friday.