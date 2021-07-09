In Smokie Mo’s, a bouncer assaulted a couple who refused to stop vaping.

Inside a city center bar, a bouncer assaulted a couple who refused to stop vaping.

After hitting her companion in the face at Smokie Mo’s on Great Charlotte Street, Robert Morris shattered her ankle.

After the couple refused to cease vaping when asked by employees, a court heard there was “substantial provocation.”

It took the 31-year-old two years to recuperate after she swept a woman’s leg out from under her, and she refused to go to Liverpool for a night out thereafter.

Morris was working on the door on July 22, 2019, when Gary Roberts and Alison Coy were drinking there after going out for a meal, according to Nick Cockrell, prosecuting at Liverpool Crown Court.

It was around 11 p.m., he added, and “the bar was being emptied by staff” as the evening drew to a close.

“Mr Roberts and Ms Coy were drinking drinks and vaping, and it appeared that there was a discussion about whether or not they should have been vaping,” Mr Cockrell said.

According to witnesses, Morris approached from the door and was “very rude and hostile from the start.”

Morris then “swung a chair out of the way” and punched Mr Roberts in the face when he stood up.

“That set in motion a chain of events,” Mr Cockrell explained. Mr. Roberts was visibly upset about being punched, and Ms. Coy was visibly upset about the situation.”

Morris was pushed out of the bar by a second doorman, but he “hit Mr Roberts in the chest,” prompting Ms Coy to “swing her left arm at him.”

Morris shoved the woman to the ground, where she “hit her head on a table,” and Ms Coy “appeared to pursue the defendant around the bar” as the brawl continued.

“The defendant, using his right left, swept Ms Coy’s left leg, it was a kicking like move, or sweeping her,” Mr Cockrell said.

Ms. Coy landed on her ankle and suffered a displaced spiral fracture.

Ms Coy wrote in a statement on August 23 that she was “no longer able to go running” and had “suffered from anxiety.”

