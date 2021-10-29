In Sky TV’s Boxxer series, Sean ‘Masher’ Dodd lines up the newest miracle.

Sean Dodd has a history of performing miracles.

Fairytale British title shots, Commonwealth title victories, and seeing his father battle illness successfully.

The dynamic Birkenhead boxer now faces an impossible task.

The man known as ‘Masher’ is 37 years old, hasn’t boxed in two years, hadn’t put on a boxing glove in 18 months, and had effectively retired from the sport he had enriched for seven years.

On the well-known statistical website BoxRec, his status is indicated as ‘inactive.’

‘Masher,’ on the other hand, will compete in Sky TV’s current Boxxer series at super-lightweight next Saturday night at the M&S Bank Arena.

And, as is customary, he declared: “I’m going to win. When I was invited, the first thing I said was, “I’m going to win that,” and I had no idea who was on it.” Tom Farrell, with whom Dodd last shared a professional ring, is on it. Nathan Bennett, the undefeated Cori Gibbs, Kane Gardner, past Dodd victim Lee Appleyard, Levi Kinsiona, and Ben Fields are also in the mix.

None, however, would have been doing what Dodd was doing when the opportunity to resume his fighting career arose.

He explained, “I was on a barefoot walk in the woods with the dog.” “I’d been on a yoga road, barefoot walks, cold water exposure, preaching it to my father who had recently gotten rid of cancer – when Steve Woods and Steve Hogan called to inquire how I was doing.” I was no longer employed. I kept it a secret from everyone but myself, my father, and a few close friends. I wasn’t tired of boxing; I was tired of waiting and expecting for something to happen.

“I’d had enough of it and had decided to embark on a new road.

“They offered to arrange a rematch with ‘Fazzer’ (Tom Farrell), but I declined. I don’t require it; I’m content with my life and the path I’ve chosen; I now have time to care for myself, my family, and to help others. That’s something I really enjoy.'” Instead of doing physical things, I now spend time with my children talking and contemplating, offering them advice, and it’s wonderful.

“So roughly three or four weeks,” concludes the summary.”