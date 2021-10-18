In September, US industrial output fell due to ongoing supply chain issues.

Industrial output in the United States decreased 1.3 percent in September, indicating that continued supply chain issues are choking firms and taking a toll on the economy.

According to the Federal Reserve’s recent report, the majority of the weakening stemmed from a decline in the number of consumer goods and materials. The consumer goods index decreased 1.9 percent, with durables such as automobiles and consumer energy goods seeing the largest drops.

Some of the fall is due to the lingering impacts of Hurricane Ida, which passed across the South and Northeast at the end of August. Ida, according to the Fed, is likely to have contributed to a 0.3 percent loss in manufacturing and a 0.6 percent drop in overall output. Insurers had projected that Ida might have cost up to $20 billion or more in damages.

The Federal Reserve has often stated that one of its main worries is persistent bottlenecks in global supply chains. Suppliers have struggled to keep up with demand since the COVID-19 virus emerged, as coronavirus epidemics forced the closure of factories and ports around the world. The shutdown would last days, with long-term consequences.

There is a renewed focus in the United States on how to address some of these supply chain issues. President Joe Biden revealed last week that he aims to minimize the current shipping backlog at U.S. ports such as Los Angeles by operating 24 hours a day to keep stores stocked.

The aim is that by increasing available supply, inflation will be reduced, which some consumers think will endure longer than the president or the central bank believe. The Consumer Price Index (CPI) and the Personal Consumption Expenditure Index (PCE) both showed an increase in consumer good prices in the previous month.

Despite a drop in total industrial production in the third quarter of 2021, the Fed’s index showed increase. According to the data, the index increased by 5.3 percent on an annual basis, with durable goods increasing by 0.5 percent, excluding automobile parts, and metals, electrical goods, furniture, and aerospace products increasing by 1% or more.

Nondurables, such as textile manufacture, grew by 2.7 percent between September 2021 and September 2020.