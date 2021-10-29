In September, personal income fell by 1.0 percent, fueling inflation fears.

According to the Department of Commerce’s release of Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) data on Friday, personal income fell by 1.0 percent in September. Overall, PCE increased by 4.4 percent for the month, possibly fueling concerns about rising inflation.

As the economic recovery progressed in the face of COVID-19 Delta variant, incomes presumably declined in part due to the expiration of federal enhanced unemployment benefits on Sept. 6. The discontinuation of the generous benefits program rocked the job market, with initial unemployment claims going upwards for weeks before correcting at the end of September.

The 0.6 percent increase in personal consumption expenditures, or $93.4 billion, was due to a $63.6 billion increase in service spending and a $29.9 billion increase in goods spending.

According to the Commerce Department, the major contributions to the growth in services were spending on health care, food services, and lodging. This expenditure was offset by a drop in durable goods purchases, which decreased by 0.4 percent in September, ending a four-month string of gain.

Personal consumption grew by 0.3 percent in September, the same as in August. When unpredictable food and energy prices are factored out, it only increased by 0.2 percent.

This PCE data is combined with the current Consumer Price Index, which shows that prices for items, including food, rent, and energy, increased in September. According to the new figures, PCE increased 4.4 percent year over year, owing to a persistent labor shortage and supply chain bottlenecks that are driving up prices.

This week’s PCE data is especially important ahead of the Federal Reserve’s two-day meeting, which starts on Monday. The PCE is the central bank’s favored inflation gauge, and it can help it choose how to make any policy actions to slow inflation.

The Federal Reserve, on the other hand, appears committed to continuing to reduce its $120 billion per month asset buying program, which began during the pandemic. Chairman Jerome Powell and other Fed officials maintain that inflation is most likely only temporary and will subside once global supply chain bottlenecks are alleviated.