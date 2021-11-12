In September, over 4.4 million Americans quit their jobs, shattering the previous high of August.

The 4.4 million people who left work make for around 3% of the overall workforce in the United States.

According to the Associated Press, the record amount came during a month in which there were 10.4 million job opportunities, a near-record level that was slightly lower than the 10.6 million in August.

The figures reflect a job market in which workers are more empowered than ever to leave jobs in favor of others that pay better and offer more benefits, while employers become increasingly desperate.

