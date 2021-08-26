In September, new regulations and laws will take effect.

The end of summer will bring a slew of new laws and regulations, including the implementation of a new gasoline standard, a ban on halogen light bulbs, and the conclusion of a two-million-worker furlough.

Households are also facing a slew of price hikes, with those on normal variable energy tariffs seeing a £139 hike in their bills starting October 1.

People are being warned to prepare for multiple changes as the country moves away from the limits imposed by the coronavirus and moves closer to a post-Brexit style of life, according to the Mirror.

Driving licenses, for example, that were set to expire during the lockdown but had their expiry dates extended, will need to be renewed, with many of them due in September. Motorists do not need to apply for a renewal until they receive a notice, but those who do not do so will be fined £1,000.

Motorists will also have to adjust to the new E10 fuel, which is replacing ordinary E5 gasoline and may not be compatible with some older automobiles. Most vehicles produced from the late 1990s, as well as cars made after 2011, should be fine to fill up with E10. Incompatible cars must instead use super grade E5 unleaded.

In other news, those on universal credit will lose the £20 boost granted at the height of the pandemic last year to assist families affected by Covid as of October 1. The average adult on the standard allowance will see their payments reduce from £411.51 to £324.84 once it is eliminated.

Customers’ contactless cards will also witness a change, with the cap increasing to £100. Last spring, the limit was raised from £30 to £45 as contactless payments soared as a result of the lockdown, which drove us to adapt how we spend our money in stores.

New banking restrictions will be implemented in order to combat the rise in fraud. From September, debit and credit card companies will be compelled to verify online payments with customers, with a £25 threshold set to detect “abnormal” transactions. It means that lenders and loan providers will contact customers more regularly to confirm payments. If a. “Summary comes to an end.”