In September, Canada will open its doors to fully vaccinated travellers.

Canada, according to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, could begin allowing fully vaccinated Americans into the country for non-essential travel as early as mid-August, and should be able to welcome fully vaccinated tourists from all countries by early September.

On Thursday, Mr Trudeau called with the leaders of Canada’s provinces, and his office issued a transcript of the call.

He added the border might reopen if Canada’s present positive trend in immunization rates and public health conditions remained.

The United Kingdom has placed Canada on its amber travel list.

“He (Mr Trudeau) mentioned ongoing talks with the US on reopening plans, and said we may expect to start letting fully vaccinated US individuals and permanent residents into Canada for non-essential travel as early as mid-August.”

Mr Trudeau remarked that Canada continues to lead the G20 in vaccination rates, with almost 80% of eligible Canadians receiving their first dose of immunization and more than 50% of eligible Canadians receiving their entire vaccination.

He noted that as vaccination rates increased, case numbers and severe disease decreased across the country.

Canada eased its regulations earlier this month, allowing fully vaccinated Canadians and permanent legal residents to enter the country without being quarantined. However, they must pass a virus test before returning, as well as another once they have returned.

Canada has been under increasing pressure to lift border restrictions that have been in place since March of last year.