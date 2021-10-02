In September, a pervert grandfather, underworld gangsters, and a high-risk sex offender were all jailed in St Helens.

A pervert granddad, underworld criminals, and a high-risk sex offender were all sentenced to prison in St Helens in September.

These are the faces of those who were condemned to prison for St Helens-related offenses in September.

This month, a granddad from St Helens was caught on the internet trying to communicate to underage females for the second time, and he believes that only death will stop him.

Among the cases presented before the courts were a man who transformed his home into a “chemical cocaine lab” with more than £1 million in drugs discovered inside and a warehouse worker who got a schoolgirl pregnant.

Her lover was allowed to keep half a kilogram of amphetamine in the residence, according to the mother of six.

Judges also heard how despite being prohibited from having contact with any female under the age of 16, a pervert persisted to establish a relationship with a mother of three little daughters.

The following are some of the St Helens-related cases heard by the courts in September.

On Facebook Live, when confronted by paedophile hunters, he vowed that only death would cure his sexual desire to minors.

The 64-year-old, who used to live in Bootle’s Akenside Court, is often caught on the internet attempting to interact with young women.

Last year, the former window cleaner was sentenced to eight months in prison after being convicted of sexual charges twice.

After additional filthy online talks with two ‘girls’ he thought were 12 and 13 but were actually paedophile hunters, he was met outside his new house at Holley Court, Rainhill, on August 12.

Cherry was visited by his sex offender management after he admitted to speaking with someone who claimed to be 13 years old.

He guilty to two counts of attempting sexual contact with a minor and one count of violating a SHPO.

Cherry was given a three-year and two-month term.

Despite the fact that I was a, I struck up a friendship with a mother and her three daughters.

The 36-year-old was previously convicted of sexually molesting a 15-year-old girl in Scotland.

He started dating a St Helens mother of four who has three daughters and a son who were all under the age of 16.

He quickly became a regular visitor, playing with the kids and even taking one of the girls shopping “just the two of them.”

He has a Sexual Offenses Prevention Order against him. “We’ve reached the conclusion of the summary.”