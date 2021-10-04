In September, 87 persons were sentenced to prison for offences committed in Merseyside.

A HGV driver who murdered two people while using his phone behind the wheel, a drunk driver who killed his juvenile passenger, and a man who killed a scrambler bike rider were all sentenced by the judges.

A jealous ex-boyfriend stabbed a love rival in the back, a woman who got “infatuated” with her best friend, and four guys involved in a botched gangland shooting were among the cases heard in court.

A paedophile molested a youngster and then fantasized about it online with other males, as well as a KFC employee who sexually abused a coworker, were both disturbing situations.

A judge was forced to jail a racist jerk who cut a father for no apparent reason.

In the meantime, an international gun smuggler was apprehended.

Here’s a rundown of some of the most serious cases that have come to a close in the last month.

Murphy, Keelie

Keelie Murphy grew enamored with her best friend and continued contacting her incessantly.

After telling Jemma Ellison that she had feelings for her, the 35-year-old began her “obsessive” behavior.

Murphy continued to defy restraining orders, instead pursuing a five-year “campaign of harassment,” according to her victim.

She harassed her victim by calling her repeatedly, including “bombarding” her with calls at work and creating bogus social media accounts.

She was sentenced to four months in prison, suspended for a year, and a five-year restraining order on June 23 of last year.

Murphy, on the other hand, was found guilty of violating it in July and August of last year, and was sentenced to three months in prison after an additional three months was added to his sentence for five breaches of the order.

She was sentenced to a further ten weeks in prison in January for another breach, and she admitted to five more breaches in February and April this week.

Murphy, of Woolton’s Halewood Place, was sentenced to two years in prison.

Leatherbarrow, Adam

After being dumped by his then-girlfriend, Adam Leatherbarrow stabbed a love rival in the back.

He smashed a window to gain access to his ex-girlfriend Abbie Ainsworth’s Bootle home, where she was staying with her new boyfriend Jason Lanigan.

On December 19, the 23-year-old followed them upstairs and pushed his way into Mr Lanigan’s bedroom before fleeing. “The summary has come to an end.”