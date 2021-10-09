In separate attacks, three teenagers were detained at knifepoint on the same route.

On Wednesday, all of the terrible robberies are believed to have taken place on Whittle Avenue in Warrington (October 6).

Around 3 p.m., three distinct robberies were reported on the same street, according to police.

In one theft, thugs armed with knives stole a bike and a watch from a 14-year-old boy.

In a second robbery, a 13-year-old boy was robbed of his phone.

In a third theft on the same street, thugs attempted to steal a bike from a 17-year-old teenager.

When the victim declined, the thugs demanded money, which they seized.

Officers hurried to Whittle Avenue, where they spoke with the victims and identified two suspects.

After being charged with the three crimes, two 15-year-old Widnes boys were detained and released on conditional bail.

According to Cheshire Police, all of the stolen items were eventually discovered and returned to their respective owners.

