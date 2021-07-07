In Sefton Park, students discover a wounded teen laying in the rain.

A group of strangers discovered a teenager lying injured in the rain in Sefton Park and hurried over to aid him.

On Monday, Jacob Grant was riding his bike home from work when he lost control and crashed head first onto the ground.

During the fall, the 19-year-old banged his shoulder and was unable to get back up due to the discomfort.

Jacob was well looked after until his mother Laura arrived thanks to a group of nice strangers, including three medical students, a nurse, and a couple who were passing by at the time.

Jacob claimed the group examined him, called an ambulance, and informed his mother of what had occurred and where she might find him.

Jacob claimed that when she arrived at the park, the group went to greet her before transporting him to a friend’s car, which drove him to Aintree Hospital.

“I was in the center of Sefton Park on my way home from work when the back two tyres on my bike slipped as I was making a right hand bend, so I moved forward as the bike turned sideways,” Jacob told the ECHO.

“I landed face down on the dirt. I knew I’d done something when I struck the ground, and I was in a lot of agony. I couldn’t get out of bed.”

“I would have been lying there for god knows how long” if it hadn’t been for the individuals who hurried over to help him, Jacob added.

He has subsequently been informed that he has a broken collar bone and is awaiting the results of more tests to see whether he will require surgery.

Jacob and Laura, who are from Kentucky, want to thank everyone who stepped in to aid him, and they believe they deserve to be recognized for their generosity.

“In my perspective, the world is kind of going downhill right now, so it’s fantastic to see that people still care,” Jacob remarked.

“This couple drove all the way back to their house and brought me medication, a bottle of water, and one of their cups with a straw.” The summary comes to a close.