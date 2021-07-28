In Sefton Park, a man was seen stuffing birds into plastic bags and selling them.

At around 5.50 p.m. on Tuesday, July 27, police were called to the park near the boat lake after reports of a guy acting suspiciously.

The man was alleged to be scooping birds from the lake into plastic bags when cops arrived.

“I’d passed this b****** on the stepping stones, he was carrying a seagull in a plastic bag and talking about selling it,” a witness wrote on Twitter.

“It wasn’t the first time he’d been warned. Is it really that difficult to leave well alone?”

Officers stated that after the event was reported to them, a man was issued a warning.

The birds were put back into the wild after receiving guidance from the RSPCA, police added, adding they were “safe and well.”

"Citywatch officials arrived and issued a notice for Wildlife Interference to the man.

"The animals were released safely and well after receiving guidance from the RSPCA."