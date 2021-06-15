In Scotland, there have been two coronavirus deaths and 974 new cases in the last 24 hours.

It raises the total number of persons who have died as a result of this approach to 7,683 people who first tested positive for the virus within the previous 28 days.

According to numbers released by the Scottish Government on Tuesday, the daily optimism rate was 5%, down from 5.2 percent the day before.

On Monday, 137 patients with freshly confirmed Covid-19 were admitted to hospitals, up from 128 on Sunday.

There were seventeen persons in intensive care, which was unchanged from the day before.

Covid vaccinations have been given to 3,531,461 people so far, with 2,470,181 receiving their second dose.

The Scottish Government, on the other hand, stated that on June 15, Public Health Scotland suffered IT difficulties that hampered the extraction of vaccination data.

It stated that Tuesday’s results could be underestimated, and that any missing data would be reported in tomorrow’s numbers.

Since the outbreak began, a total of 248,515 persons have tested positive for the virus.