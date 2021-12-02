In Saudi Arabia, the sister of a man who has been sentenced to death has asked Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton to assist in the release of her brother.

In Saudi Arabia, the sister of a man facing the death penalty has begged Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton to intervene and assist in the release of her brother.

In a phone interview from her home in Canada, Zeinab Abu Al-Kheir spoke with the Associated Press.

Abu Al-brother, Kheir’s a 56-year-old Jordanian husband and father of eight, was sentenced to death on drug-related offenses five years ago. He was unintentionally employed as a drug mule while working as a driver, she claimed.

She said that her brother maintained his innocence but was tortured into making a false confession and was put to death as a result.

“A famous man like Hamilton can do something,” she explained, “he can talk to (Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman), the minister of interior, or even King Salman.” “People like Hamilton raise awareness of governments all across the world.” Abu Al-Kheir claimed she was prompted to contact Hamilton after the seven-time Formula One champion remarked two weeks ago in Qatar that F1 is “duty bound” to raise human rights awareness.

On Sunday, Saudi Arabia will host its inaugural Formula One race. Last week, Abu Al-Kheir sent Hamilton a letter, which was exclusively shared with the Associated Press.

“Dear Lewis,” she said, “I’m writing to you in the hopes that you can save my brother’s life.” “Simply stating his name while in Saudi Arabia might enough.” “I’m not really sure which letter you’re talking to, so I can’t really comment on that one,” Hamilton said at a Thursday news conference when questioned about the letter. See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

According to the government’s tally and independent observers, Saudi Arabia, which has been one of the world’s most prolific executioners for years, substantially reduced the number of individuals executed in 2020, following changes that halted executions for non-violent drug-related crimes.

With her younger brother imprisoned in Tabuk, Saudi Arabia, nearly 6,000 miles (approximately 9,700 kilometers) away, Abu Al-Kheir expressed hope that Hamilton may provide a link to powerful Saudis.

Abu Al-Kheir says her brother, a 56-year-old Jordanian, was sentenced to death five years ago on drug-related charges in a letter to Hamilton provided exclusively with the Associated Press by the legal advocacy group Reprieve.

“My brother told the authorities the story for 12 days. This is a condensed version of the information.