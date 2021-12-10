In ‘SATC,’ Carrie, Samantha, Miranda, and Charlotte visited every New York restaurant.

This week, 16 years after the series’ season finale, Sex and the City made its widely awaited return.

From Mr. Big’s departure to new characters, the HBO Max reboot And Just Like That… contains a number of significant alterations. But one thing remains consistent throughout the series: New York City, which serves as the show’s heart and soul.

Some of New York’s best restaurants are listed among the franchise’s many renowned locations. If you’re curious about where to find these locations, we’ve compiled a list of some of the most well-known eateries from the Sex and the City series and flicks that you can visit.

Whitney Cafe is a restaurant in New York City.

The trio runs into Bitsy von Muffling in the Whitney Museum’s cafe in Manhattan’s upscale Meatpacking District in the Sex and the City revival.

The cafe is located on the bottom floor of the award-winning Andrea and James Gordon Restaurant, with views of the Hudson River and the city’s famous elevated walkway and park, the High Line.

The contemporary art museum, built by Renzo Piano, the Italian architect who constructed The Shard in London (one of Europe’s tallest buildings), has a stunning angular tiered facade with outdoor terraces that also function as open-air exhibition rooms.

556.869,37.852 C558.924,37.852 560.59,36.186 560.59,34.131 C560.59,32.076 558.924,30.41 556.869,30.41 M541,60.657 C535.114,60.657 530.342,55.887 530.342,50 C530.342,44.114 535.114,39.342 54 This is a condensed version of the information.