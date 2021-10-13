In San Francisco, which Walgreens locations are closing? The Complete List Has Been Revealed.

Walgreens is the place to go for all things pharmaceutical, including prescriptions and over-the-counter medications.

If you reside in San Francisco, though, your local Walgreens may be forced to close.

A spokeswoman for the brand blamed the closures on “organized retail criminality” in a statement released on Tuesday, October 12.

A similar issue forced the chain to close 10 stores in San Francisco two years ago, resulting in 15 fewer locations than in 2019.

Here is a complete list of stores that are closing their doors, as well as more information on what motivated the decision.

The following is a complete list of Walgreens locations that are closing in San Francisco.

The following are the stores that will closing their doors next month:

– shutting on November 2550 Ocean Ave. – closing on November 84645 Mission St. – closing on November 11745 Clement St. – closing on November 15300 Gough St. – closing on November 153400 Cesar Chavez St.

Within a one-mile radius, all of these pharmacies will transfer their prescriptions. 1630 Ocean Ave., 1630 Ocean Ave., 1630 Ocean Ave., 1630 Ocean Ave., 1630 Ocean Ave., 1630 Ocean Ave., 1630 Ocean

965 Geneva St., New York, NY 10016

3601 California St. is located in Los Angeles, California.

Market Street is located at 2145 Market St.

2690 Mission Street is a street in San Francisco.

What’s the Deal With Walgreens Closing More Stores?

Further Walgreens locations will be closed due to “organized retail criminality,” according to a statement from the company.

According to the spokesman, “We’ve had to make the tough decision to close five businesses in San Francisco due to persistent organized retail crime.

“Organized retail crime remains a problem for retailers all around San Francisco, and we are no exception. In the last several months, retail theft in our San Francisco outlets has risen to five times the national rate.

“In order to offer a safe atmosphere, we upped our spending in security measures in stores around the city to 46 times our chain average during this time to help battle this issue.”

In a Twitter thread, Ahsha Safai, a member of the San Francisco Board of Supervisors and a Representative for District 11, expressed his disappointment with the decision and the impact it will have on residents who live near the Mission Street store.

[email protected] will close five more locations in San Francisco, including Ahsha Safai’s store at 4645 Mission St in the Excelsior. This is a condensed version of the information.