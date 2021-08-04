In San Francisco, recipients of the J&J COVID-19 vaccine might get a Pfizer ‘Supplemental Dose.’

San Francisco said on Tuesday that patients who received the single-dose Janssen vaccine from Johnson & Johnson will be able to receive a second “supplemental” shot from Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna.

Residents can now request a “supplemental dose” of an mRNA vaccine after being fully vaccinated with the one dose J&J shot, according to officials with the San Francisco Department of Public Health and Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital.

The decision was made after the city received numerous requests for additional shots. Residents who received the J&J vaccine would still have high levels of protection against the novel coronavirus and its variations, according to health officials.

According to Naveena Bobba, deputy head of the city’s Public Health Department, “we have had requests based on individuals talking to their physicians, and that’s why we’re providing the adjustments.”

The city’s health authorities, on the other hand, clarified that the extra shot is not a “booster dose.” They also stated that booster immunizations are not recommended, repeating prior statements from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The department stated, “We continue to align with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines and do not suggest a booster injection at this time.”

Residents from other counties can get an additional dose in San Francisco. However, according to Business Insider, health officials will prioritize the city’s citizens and will only begin delivering the extra shot to those from neighboring counties if there is enough supplies.

Based on blood samples taken from fully vaccinated people, J&J presented results suggesting that their single-shot COVID-19 vaccine generated a significant immune response against the more contagious Delta form in early July.

In a blog post, Dr. Paul Stoffels, Vice Chairman of the Executive Committee and Chief Scientific Officer of Johnson & Johnson, said, “Today’s newly disclosed studies underline the capacity of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccination to help protect the health of people throughout the world.”

However, while the J&J vaccination protected recipients from COVID-19, its efficiency in neutralizing the Delta and Lambda variants “significantly decreased” over time, according to a recent study by New York University researchers.

J&J recipients may require an injection of an mRNA vaccine to improve their protection against COVID-19, according to the study’s authors.