In Sainsbury’s, an 8-year-old girl collapsed and had a ‘cracked head,’ and her mother couldn’t understand the staff’s reaction.

When Isla passed out and “cracked her head on the floor,” Lisa Mullin, 42, told the ECHO that an army of “angels” came to her aid.

The mother-of-two went into Sainsbury’s in Upton, Wirral, and explained that she had taken her children with her for the first time in a long time since her partner, Colin Pascoe, had gone out for the evening.

She stated, ” “Isla slipped on the floor shortly after we arrived, and it was entirely her fault; the floor wasn’t damp or anything.

“She fell and wounded her back badly, and she just leapt to her feet – I believe she did it quickly because she was ashamed and looked like she was about to cry.

“I hugged her and told her everything was fine, and then I felt her take a step back, so I let go of her.

“But she hadn’t taken a step back; she’d passed out and landed flat on her face, her head shattered. It was terrifying.”

Lisa stated she had forgotten all of her first aid knowledge and was desperately looking for help before spotting a Sainsbury’s employee.

Two off-duty paediatric nurses went to assist Isla after hearing an alert over the loudspeakers.

Isla was placed in the recovery position in a matter of seconds, and it wasn’t long before her eyelids flashed open and she came to.

“It was then that I glanced at my kid, Aaron, and he looked so bewildered because he is only five,” Lisa explained. “A Sainsbury’s worker took him to purchase some sweets.”

Lisa described herself as “amazed” by the assistance and support she received later on, saying, “I was astounded by the help and support I was offered.” “We were led to the Sainsbury’s café after one lady finished my shopping list.

“We had walked to the business because we live nearby, but a member of the staff insisted on driving us home.

"They also refused to let me pay for my shopping, which made me really ashamed.