In Runcorn, a teen died after falling from a bridge.

Yesterday, an 18-year-old man died after falling from a bridge in Runcorn.

Officers were alerted to the Queensway flyover at 4.55 a.m. on Sunday, August 15, and discovered a casualty who had fallen onto High Street, according to Cheshire Police.

He was treated by paramedics on the spot and transferred to Aintree University Hospital, but doctors were unable to rescue him, and he died shortly after.

His relatives have been notified.

Although authorities have appealing for information, the occurrence is not seen to be suspicious.

“Enquiries in regard to the incident are ongoing, and we’re anxious to hear from anyone who may have walked past or driven past the area at the time of the incident,” said Detective Inspector Alison White of Cheshire Police.

“The same goes for anyone who has any CCTV or dashcam footage that could help us in our investigations.

“At this time, the death is not thought to be suspicious, and a case file for the coroner will be prepared.”

Anyone with information about the incident can contact Cheshire Police on 101 or go to www.cheshire.police.uk/tua and give IML 1061703 as a reference.

Information can also be anonymously reported by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.