In riots over Lebanon’s economic problems, soldiers and demonstrators were hurt.

After a night of protests and riots protesting worsening living circumstances that left several protestors and ten soldiers injured, Lebanese forces deployed in the northern city of Tripoli early on Sunday, taking positions around major state institutions.

On Saturday, sporadic protests were reported around Lebanon as the country’s 20-month economic crisis deepened.

According to the World Bank, the crisis is one of the worst the world has seen in 150 years. It’s exacerbated by a political impasse that’s left Lebanon without a government since August.

The largest demonstrations took place in Sidon, Lebanon’s southern port, and Tripoli, Lebanon’s second largest and poorest city.

In Beirut, the capital, there were scattered protests and traffic closures.

The public has been enraged by chronic shortages of essential goods such as fuel, medicine, and medical supplies in Lebanon.

On Saturday, Lebanon’s currency struck a new low, trading at 18,000 pounds to the US dollar, a new low. Since the crisis began, the pound has lost more than 90% of its value.

Protesters called for the expulsion of the political elite that has ruled the country since the end of the 1975-1990 civil war and has been blamed for the country’s economic ruination due to corruption and mismanagement.

Nine soldiers were hurt by stun grenades thrown by protesters on motorcycles at forces in Tripoli, according to the army, while another was injured by a stone.

Several state facilities in the city were attacked by protesters.

Tripoli and other cities in Lebanon were quiet around midday on Sunday, according to the state-run National News Agency.

The situation in Lebanon is unlikely to improve, since political squabbles between President Michel Aoun and Prime Minister-designate Saad Hariri have stalled the formation of a cabinet since Mr Hariri’s nomination in October.

Since last year, talks with the International Monetary Fund about the economic crisis have been suspended.

The World Bank said Lebanon’s gross domestic product is projected to contract 9.5% in 2021, after shrinking by 20.3% in 2020 and 6.7% the year before.

Hundreds of thousands of people have been displaced. (This is a brief piece.)