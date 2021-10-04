In retaliation, an official’s car runs over protesters, killing the driver and three passengers.

The Associated Press reported that after an Indian official’s car plowed over protesting farmers in a town in the state of Uttar Pradesh, killing four people, demonstrators beat the official’s driver and three passengers to death in the ensuing rioting on Sunday.

The car belonged to Ajay Mishra, a junior home minister who said the three occupants were members of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). “The farmers beat them to death,” Mishra said in a statement.

Farm leaders claimed Mishra’s son was inside the car when it ran over the demonstrators, but Mishra denied this. According to the Associated Press, police announced on Monday that they had filed a criminal complaint against 14 people in connection with the demonstrators’ deaths, including Mishra’s son, and detained six others.

According to Arvind Chaurasia, a senior official in charge of the district, the BJP filed its own criminal complaint against the protesting farmers for the deaths of those inside the automobile.

After nine people were slain in a fatal escalation of a yearlong demonstration over contentious agriculture regulations, Indian authorities halted internet connections and prohibited political leaders from entering a northern town on Monday to calm tensions.

Police also said they found the body of a local journalist near the scene of the incident on Sunday, but they didn’t say how he was killed.

The riots were the latest in a series of demonstrations against agricultural laws that farmers claim will destroy their livelihoods. The protests have lasted since the government passed the rules last September, and they have been one of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s most serious issues.

Thousands of farmers gathered on the outskirts of New Delhi last week to commemorate a year of protests. According to the administration, the modifications were necessary to modernize agriculture and enhance production through private investment. Farmers, on the other hand, claim that the regulations will destroy their profits by abolishing guaranteed pricing and forcing them to sell their crops to companies at lower prices.

Following the incident in Lakhimpur Kheri, 124 miles away, police inspector Arun Kumar Singh informed the Associated Press that all schools in the district have been closed, and residents have been instructed to stay indoors.