In response to the subpoenas issued on January 6, Roger Stone and Alex Jones said they will most likely plead the Fifth Amendment.

After being subpoenaed by a House panel investigating the violence in the US Capitol, Roger Stone and Alex Jones have stated that they will most likely plead the Fifth Amendment.

Democrat Stone and Jones were among five more people served with subpoenas, according to Bennie Thompson, head of the select committee. In total, the panel has subpoenaed 40 people as part of their investigation.

The two men have been given until December 6 to provide the panel with the needed documentation. They’ve also been summoned to testify by the 17th and 18th of December, respectively.

The panel believes the witnesses invited Monday to offer records and testimony have “valuable information” about the January 6 insurgency and events leading up to it, Thompson said in a statement.

“We need to know who organized, planned, paid for, and received cash for those events, as well as what conversations organizers had with White House and congressional officials,” the chairman added.

Stone, a veteran Republican consultant and former adviser to former President Donald Trump, said he’s “not concerned” about the request because he’s unaware of the incident in the Capitol.

“On the other side, as someone who has been accused of lying to Congress, I would most likely invoke my Fifth Amendment right and refuse to be interviewed,” Stone stated Monday night.

In 2019, Stone was found guilty of lying to Congress, obstruction of justice, and witness tampering. Before leaving office, Trump granted him a pardon.

Monday, the committee established on January 6 announced its findings. Stone was apparently in Washington, D.C. at the time of the riot on January 6, and was scheduled to speak at a “Save America” event before the unrest broke out. He was not one of the twelve speakers that took the stage at that event.

“While in Washington, Mr. Stone is claimed to have used members of the Oath Keepers as personal security guards, at least one of whom has been indicted for his role in the Capitol attack,” according to the committee.

Jones “reportedly helped plan the gathering at the Ellipse on January 6th that preceded the attack on the Capitol, including by coordinating a gift to supply what he characterized as ‘eighty percent’ of the funds,” according to the House panel.

Jones, a right-wing commentator and conspiracy theorist, said in a video statement that he, too, will refuse to testify.

