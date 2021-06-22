In response to the limitations, the travel industry is staging a day of action.

The travel industry in the United Kingdom is staging a day of action to encourage the government to reopen the sector and provide targeted financial assistance to businesses.

According to Abta, 195,000 travel jobs have been lost or are at risk as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Ministers were accused of failing to deliver a travel restart by “undermining” the traffic signal system, according to the report.

This pandemic has ravaged the outbound travel industry.

On the quarantine-free green list, there are no feasible big tourist spots, and the government has recommended people to avoid vacationing in places on the amber list.

According to Abta, 800 individuals would congregate outside the Palace of Westminster on Wednesday, including travel agents, pilots, and cabin staff.

A gathering of 200 people will take place at Holyrood, Edinburgh, another 100 will gather in Belfast, and campaigners in Wales will participate in a virtual conference.

The goal of the day of action is to persuade the government to expand the green list and eliminate the need for testing and quarantine for fully vaccinated travelers returning from green and amber locations.

It also wants a package of customized financial assistance implemented, such as extending the furlough arrangement until April 2022.

“The outbound travel business has been ravaged by this pandemic and the Government’s clumsy response to it,” said Derek Jones, CEO of luxury travel provider Kuoni.

“Today, we’ve joined forces to urge ministers to recognize that the limits they’ve imposed on overseas travel are having a significant and negative impact on the travel industry.

“Today, we are united in one message: we want to see international travel reopened safely, as well as targeted financial assistance for firms that have been unable to trade for well over a year.”

“It is now or never for the Government to restore travel and safeguard what is left of the summer season, not just for families wanting to get away, but for the tens of thousands of employment that rely on it,” Tim Alderslade, chief executive of Airlines UK, a trade organisation representing UK carriers, said. (This is a brief piece.)