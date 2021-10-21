In response to nationwide reports of an increase in body and bag inspections, a city center bar has increased body and bag searches to protect patrons.

In response to reports of an upsurge in occurrences of spiking around the country, a city center pub has enhanced its body and bag search protocol to protect patrons.

The disclosure comes as a national police head warned that “a number of police forces” around the country are looking into cases of injection spiking.

The action was part of “a duty of care to protect our guests,” according to a message posted on Instagram by Baa Bar on Fleet Street in Liverpool on Saturday.

A ban on cars near schools would put an end to “selfish and lazy parents.”

“We are boosting our body/bag searches on entry because to an uptick in spiking across the city center,” the message said.

“We have a responsibility to protect our visitors.”

“Without a search, there is no admittance.”

The decision was made after “becoming aware of [spiking instances]from other clubs,” according to a spokesman for the bar in Liverpool’s Ropewalks neighborhood.

“We were made aware of [an increase in spiking events]by social media posts about other pubs and decided to intensify our searches to assist prevent it from happening here,” said Jay Wilkinson, general manager of Baa Bar.

“No consumers have requested that we enhance searches, but they have complimented us for making an effort on the night.”

“We thought that by announcing the increase in searches, other bars and clubs would follow suit.”

“I suppose they have now,” says the narrator.

Following claims in The Mirror of a 19-year-old Nottingham student waking up “disoriented with no memory of the night before” after reportedly being pricked with a needle on a night out, the government has taken action.

According to The Mirror, Sarah Crew, the National Police Chiefs’ Council spokeswoman for rape and adult sexual offences, revealed yesterday that “a number of police agencies” are investigating spiking by injection.

Over 130,000 people have signed a petition demanding for rigorous searches of guests entering nightclubs to become a legal necessity.

Merseyside Police did not respond to a request for comment from The Washington Newsday on whether complaints of spiking have grown in the city, but they did say that an operation has been in place since April to uncover “predatory behavior.”

“We are proud that Liverpool. “Summary concludes,” said Liverpool city centre local policing Inspector Charlotte Irlam.