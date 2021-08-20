In response to Germany’s offer of an air base for Afghan refugees, the United States has agreed to evacuate German citizens.

Germany’s foreign minister confirmed that the US has secured authorization to use Ramstein Air Base in western Germany as a temporary intermediate stop for transporting Afghan migrants.

Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said in a statement on Friday that Germany and its international partners are working toward a goal of evacuating as many people from Kabul as possible “despite the very difficult circumstances,” according to the Associated Press.

Military planes from Western countries, notably Germany, have been dispatched to Afghanistan to rescue German nationals and Afghans who cooperated in military activities prior to the Taliban’s shocking takeover of the country.

“We agree with all of our ground partners that no seat on our planes should be left vacant,” Maas said in a statement.

Flights from the United States will also assist in the evacuation of Germans and others designated by German authorities to Ramstein. Germany will also use its planes to rescue individuals from other countries, according to Maas.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

Macron expresses his “welcome” to Afghan refugees.

Following the arrival from Kabul of a third batch of over 200 persons, predominantly Afghans, French President Emmanuel Macron extended a message of “welcome” to Afghans evacuated to France in a tweet on Friday.

He also made a point of noting that health regulations are being followed, uploading photographs of Afghans surrounded by physicians and a guy receiving a COVID-19 test, which is required of all new entrants.

Because their country is on the French red list of color-coded risks for coronavirus, with red being the highest, all people arriving in France from Afghanistan must undergo a 10-day quarantine under pandemic limitations, according to the Foreign Ministry.

According to a French statement Friday describing the talk the day before, Macron urged on the “absolute need for swift and concrete coordination among allies” in a phone call with President Joe Biden to ensure that France and other states can resume evacuations.

The US military is in command of the Kabul airport evacuations, which means that other countries must go through them to remove their own people and Afghans considered at risk in their homeland following the Taliban’s takeover on Sunday.

General retired: The retreat should have taken place in the winter.

