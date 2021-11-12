In response to an increase in COVID cases, the Netherlands has implemented a new partial lockdown that prohibits fans from entering stadiums.

Caretaker In reaction to a recent rise in COVID-19 cases in the Netherlands, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte announced a three-week partial lockdown.

The Netherlands’ public health institute recorded 16,364 new positive tests in 24 hours on Thursday, the highest amount in the country during the whole pandemic. According to the Associated Press, Rutte stated that the Dutch government aims to “deal a severe blow to the virus.” Bars, restaurants, and supermarkets will close at 8 p.m. on Saturday, and retailers selling non-essential items will close at 6 p.m. In addition, during upcoming contests, sports stadiums will have to be devoid of spectators.

According to the Associated Press, Rutte remarked, “Tonight we have a very unpleasant message with very unpleasant and far-reaching judgments.”

The Dutch soccer association and two professional leagues issued a statement condemning the shutdown, expressing “deep dismay.” They emphasized that sports stadiums have stringent COVID controls in place and are not a major source of infection.

“This appears to be policy poverty,” the groups stated, adding that government officials “don’t know what to do.”

The Hague said they arrested nearby protestors for firing off fireworks as Rutte was delivering the announcement, according to the AP. Many groups have expressed displeasure with the renewed lockdown measures, which were only partly lifted two months ago in the Netherlands.

The Netherlands isn’t the only country taking steps to combat rising coronavirus infections.

Austrian Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg announced on Friday that his country will adopt a lockdown for unvaccinated people in two hard-hit regions next week, and that similar measures will be implemented across the country.

Unvaccinated people in Upper Austria and Salzburg will be allowed to leave the house only for particular reasons, such as shopping or going to the doctor, starting Monday.

Meanwhile, as the country’s coronavirus infection rate reaches new highs, Germany’s disease control department is asking people to cancel or avoid major events and limit their interactions.

Dr. Michael Ryan, the World Health Organization's head of emergencies, warned earlier Friday at a press briefing on the deteriorating situation in Europe that "very simply, certain countries are in such a severe situation today that they're going to find it impossible not to."