In response to an anti-racism crackdown, a Texas school district is considering Holocaust denial books.

The apparent recommendation by a Texas school district to include Holocaust denial materials in lesson plans to comply with a statute intended to limit anti-racism instruction has prompted outrage.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott, a Republican, signed a bill into law earlier this year to prohibit the teaching of critical race theory. According to a recording obtained by NBC News, a Carroll Independent School District administrator instructed teachers last week to comply with the new law by offering alternate viewpoints on topics such as the Holocaust, despite the fact that mainstream views on the Holocaust have not been challenged in any substantial or credible way.

While arranging classes, Gina Peddy, the school district’s executive director of curriculum and instruction, can be heard encouraging teachers to “attempt to recall the concepts of” the new law. She then advises schools to include a book with “opposing” viewpoints or “alternative perspectives” if they “have a book on the Holocaust.” The discussion sparked fury on Twitter, with several famous personalities expressing their displeasure with Abbott’s bill, which they believe could promote Holocaust denial.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) tweeted, “There’s a reason white supremacy assaults history.” “Opposition to teaching the history of bigotry and where it leads—from slavery to the Holocaust—is about removing society’s skills for recognizing prejudice and preventing catastrophe. Denial of the Holocaust has no place in our culture. None.” There’s a reason why white supremacy is so hostile to history.

It is necessary to educate children. This is a condensed version of the information.