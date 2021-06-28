In reaction to the Hancock row, Johnson believes that the government moved at the “correct pace.”

As suspicions about former health minister Matt Hancock’s actions deepen, Boris Johnson is straining to draw a line under the controversy.

The Prime Minister was questioned about his hesitation to fire Mr Hancock after he was photographed passionately embracing staffer Gina Coladangelo in order to defeat Covid-19.

When asked if it compromised the theme of “all in it together,” Mr Johnson answered, “We had a new Secretary of State for Health in on Saturday when I saw the article on Friday.”

Mr Johnson, though, refused to fire his health minister on Friday, and Downing Street stated that the Prime Minister “considers the matter closed.”

Mr Hancock resigned on Saturday, and Sajid Javid was appointed in his place.

Mr Johnson told reporters on Monday during a campaign stop in Batley, West Yorkshire, that the process was “the right speed to go in a pandemic.”

Meanwhile, Justice Secretary Robert Buckland insisted on “due process” in appointing the staffer Mr Hancock was filmed kissing to a paid position at the Department of Health and Human Services.

Mr Hancock’s long-time acquaintance was hired as an unpaid adviser at the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) before being promoted to the £15,000-a-year position of non-executive director in September.

“Everything I understand so far leads me to assume due process was followed in the appointment of this person, and any declarations that should have been made were made,” Mr Buckland told Sky News.

“I’m confident that due process was followed and that declarations were made; as to when the relationship began, I’m afraid I don’t know,” the minister said when asked when Mr Hancock’s relationship with the aide began.

Former chancellor Mr Javid, Mr Hancock’s replacement as Health Secretary, said the camera that captured the hug had been removed and that its presence would be reviewed.

Mr Hancock and junior health minister Lord Bethell are accused of using personal email addresses to perform government business, according to Labour.

Mr Buckland stated that the Cabinet Office is likely to look into the situation and that if it does,